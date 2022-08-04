Midwives get loud" - Serious damage after Corona vaccination

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In various countries: Israel, the USA, Great Britain, Germany and Austria,
for example, Corona vac-cination for pregnant women and nursing mothers has
been in full swing for some time. Again and again, the responsible authorities
claim that Corona vaccination with mRNA vaccines is completely safe for mother
and child.
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