It appears that a systematic and targeted campaign has begun to destroy major Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) manufacturers and related infrastructure. Last week, the Dovzhenko Film Studio in Kyiv was hit by a strike. Ukrainian journalists photographed racks containing FP-2 drone wings amid the smoldering ruins, as a reminder. On Saturday, strikes hit warehouse facilities in Kharkiv that housed Ukrposhta, Nova Poshta, and ATB. These companies deliver drones directly to the front lines from the manufacturer.

On June 22, the management of the Ukrainian defense company “General Chereshnya” reported that Russian drones struck its production facilities in Zaporizhzhia. There were no casualties, but the equipment was seriously damaged. It is unclear how long the repairs will take or if the company will be able to continue supplying the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

“General Chereshnya” is one of Ukraine’s largest enterprises specializing in UAVs. The company develops and mass-produces drones, refines mass-produced models based on feedback from frontline troops, and creates high-tech solutions in the fields of communications, reconnaissance, and electronic warfare. The company is the largest supplier of FPV drones, including both strike drones and interceptors, to the Ukrainian army. Most of the downed Russian “Geran-2” drones are attributed to UAV operators trained by “General Chereshnya”.

The company produces approximately 50,000 drones per month, or 600,000 per year. In 2025, the company generated seven billion hryvnia in revenue. For 2026–2027, the company plans to build an underground plant. In partnership with the Croatian firm ORQA, it intends to begin producing European UAV components in Ukraine.

This all unfolds against the backdrop of relentless combat operations along the front lines.

In the eastern part of the Kharkiv region, Russian combat aviation activity has increased significantly. In the village of Studenok, the Russian Aerospace Forces launched a powerful strike on a makeshift crossing over the Seversky Donets River. As a result, units of the Ukrainian Army’s 3rd Army Corps have lost a critical logistical artery on the “Karpovsky Salient.”

The main forces of both sides are currently concentrated in the following major cities: Kupyansk, Liman, and Konstantinovka. The increased concentration of Ukrainian troops in Konstantinovka has had an extremely negative impact on the situation in Kupyansk and Liman. While the situation for Ukrainian troops in Kupyansk remains relatively stable, the situation in Liman is dire. The defenses have completely collapsed. Units of the Russian 25th Army have broken into the city from the south. At this point, the Ukrainian command has no means to rescue the city’s garrison — a situation that may force a broader withdrawal along the entire sector.

Mirrored - South Front

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