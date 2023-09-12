HIPS NEWS COVID UPDATE FALL EDITION 2023 PT.2
Published 20 hours ago
Hips News COVID Update fall 2023
Here we are again folks our biannual COVID report,
We at Hips News continue to bring our listeners the most valuable information on the latest developments of COVID cases.
It is very important to keep the community informed and alert about these developments in our community.
It’s imperative that you have the resources you need in order to make proper decisions in regards to your healthcare. In the attempt we thank its important to have all perspective both mainstream and alternative media sources. Positive and negative constructive feedback.
Best regards Hips News
https://www.theepochtimes.com/health/covid-19-vaccines-and-boosters-were-never-made-with-mrna-5416427?utm_source=healthia&src_src=healthia&utm_campaign=health-2023-08-27&src_cmp=health-2023-08-27&utm_medium=email&est=OGhDbOxGP7ti7k%2FPbBVzNB6mBh9Vc9DheuJKiEzO6BzCbzYJ8drqvl4%2FvkQUQVgD
https://www.theepochtimes.com/us/senator-sounds-the-alarm-on-return-of-covid-19-mask-mandates-5480124?utm_source=healthia&src_src=healthia&utm_campaign=health-2023-08-27&src_cmp=health-2023-08-27&utm_medium=email&est=5SlJBXoKc0Hu3PFldhbap0ErPrMobKIbqhdy0EaMw6%2F%2F3Xcljr9A02jZK4b2l4M9
https://www.theepochtimes.com/health/delayed-headaches-occurring-after-covid-shot-raise-red-flags-researcher-5480583?utm_source=newsnoe&src_src=newsnoe&utm_campaign=breaking-2023-08-27-2&src_cmp=breaking-2023-08-27-2&utm_medium=email&est=hpjdqiHI5MPAljXWQImB8MkwNWBZSkvNqVsm4NVa4HKDlU0Xt90TewiHPm3C6qAY
https://www.theepochtimes.com/health/cdc-says-new-covid-19-variant-could-cause-infections-in-vaccinated-people-5479388?utm_source=top5noe&src_src=top5noe&utm_campaign=top5-2023-08-27&src_cmp=top5-2023-08-27&utm_medium=email&est=B%2FIdUcZxlMmYQY90JzCOYl8p6%2B1qlN6%2FxkYn31lLvhxXmc7laABxvo1hBa7RGMOD
https://www.theepochtimes.com/epochtv/mrna-vaccines-experience-biblical-disease-as-adverse-event-facts-matter-5475245?utm_source=etvnewsnoe&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=etv-breakinglist-2023-08-25&est=xaOL0fii%2BSMNc8nOS9oU%2Fc3atxkowbe2cGaeSYNbb7EDoWtDZ522aMGirKhVnb%2Fl
https://www.theepochtimes.com/health/covid-mask-mandates-return-5478758?utm_source=morningbriefnoe&src_src=morningbriefnoe&utm_campaign=mb-2023-08-25&src_cmp=mb-2023-08-25&utm_medium=email&utm_content=inactive&est=fYtm%2F9VYapQ2iYmbw7I9VdEmBrXTolJQ9vLEQDSVedKhTiYzPJugVTPJ0TtBTg6w
Keywords
cdcwhowhistleblowermandatesheadachesgraphite oxidine
