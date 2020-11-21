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Former Bill Gates Software Security Analyst Talks Dominion Election Software -- and Also "The Axis of Evil"
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226 views • November 21, 2020
Real Science Radio interviews a data security analyst about the security flaws in the Dominion Voting System at the center of a 2020 election scandal. RSR host Bob Enyart was hired by Microsoft in the 1980s because of Bob's writings and work in computer security. Daniel Hedrick is a long-time friend of RSR. This data security analyst to government agencies and some of the world's leading firms lists ways that the Dominion system actually enables election fraud.
https://kgov.com/dominion-voting
https://kgov.com/dominion-voting
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