From Trade to Turmoil: Rising Calls to Remove Trump, an interview with Chris Helali

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What began as promises of peace and trade has spiraled into escalating global tensions. Now, growing voices—including lawmakers—are calling for accountability at the highest level. When leadership fuels instability instead of solutions, the consequences ripple worldwide. Voters and taxpayers are paying attention—and demanding change.
#PoliticalShift #GlobalTensions #Accountability #LeadershipCrisis #USPolitics #WorldNews
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