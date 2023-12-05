Eucalypts that fall down and GET UP AGAIN in Perth, Western Australia MVI_5983

There are so many examples of gum trees clinging to the river’s edge along the Swan-Avon River that resurrect themselves after falling, due to root ball erosion from the vagaries of the river’s torrents. I admire the resilience built in to the plant kingdom’s blueprints of behaviour.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.