Eucalypts that fall down and GET UP AGAIN in Perth, Western Australia MVI_5983
There are so many examples of gum trees clinging to the river’s edge along the Swan-Avon River that resurrect themselves after falling, due to root ball erosion from the vagaries of the river’s torrents. I admire the resilience built in to the plant kingdom’s blueprints of behaviour.

Keywords
environmentclimate changeclimatefloodingsnakeslizardsrainfallresiliencekangaroosreg bond reserveswan-avon riverbanksiawild foodeucalyptshigh temperatureswhite cockatoosnative beeswallabiescarob trees whiteman park

