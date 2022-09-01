Will pro-life laws kill women? According to the abortion lobby and its media allies, the answer is an emphatic yes. Yet the claim is ludicrous. In this episode of “Beyond the Cover,” host Gary Benoit interviews senior editor Rebecca Terrell about the claim. Rebecca has just finished a feature article on the subject entitled “Will Pro-life Laws Really Kill Women?” that will appear in the upcoming September 26, 2022 issue of The New American. Putting the incredible claim in proper perspective, Rebecca writes in her article, “Like unruly children who try to badger, argue, and outwit their parents over a topic now closed to discussion, tantrum- prone leftists rely on shameless deceit to blindside their opponents and heartlessly frighten the public with emotional but fraudulent appeals.” And in this interview, Rebecca patiently explains why pro-life laws not only do not kill women but help women as well as their babies.