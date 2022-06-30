Tania Joy's Story | Modern-Day Esther | Esther's Rising #taniajoy #beautyforashes

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Tania Joy was on The Connection Show and shared her story of how she was called to be a modern-day Esther. Tania was Miss Illinois 1996 at 19 years old and worked for over a decade in corporate America until the Lord pulled her out to step into her calling. She is an actress, singer, and small business owner of a baking company, Queenies Cakes & Cookies. She has walked through very dark and deep valleys which prepared her for such a time as this.
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