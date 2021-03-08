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Сэм Бэйли "Был ли выделен SARS-CoV-2" (“genome” & prize for SARS-CoV-2 Isolation)
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20 views • March 08, 2021
Доктор Сэм Бейли (Dr. Sam Bailey) - врач с медицинским образованием и врач-исследователь, которая снимает видео с ответами на вопросы своих зрителей о здоровье. Она исследует и освещает распространенные заболевания, но также занимается спорными проблемами со здоровьем. Доктор Бейли - соавтор книги «Вирусная мания» (Virus Mania).
Сэм Бэйли говорит о том, что до сих пор никто не выделял и не очищал вирус SARS-CoV-2, а значит нет и оснований утверждать, что он существует. Доктор также объясняет откуда в таком случае в GenBank появилась запись о генетической последовательности SARS-CoV-2. И главное: до сих пор не нашлось желающих предоставить научное доказательство существования SARS-CoV-2 и получить за это 225000 евро!
Ссылка на оригинал видео на английском: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tQoC39n4QP8
Дополнительные ссылки:
1. YouTube Covid-19 Guidelines: https://support.google.com/youtube/answer/9891785?hl=en
2. Virus Mania, 3rd English Edition, 2021: https://www.amazon.com/Virus-Mania-COVID-19-Hepatitis-Billion-Dollar/dp/3752629789/ref=sr_1_1?dchild=1&;keywords=virus+mania&qid=1613966489&sr=8-1
3. Viruses Journal, May 2020: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32456011/
4. GenBank - SARS-CoV-2 “genome”: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/nuccore/?term=Severe+acute+respiratory+syndrome+coronavirus+2
5. 225,000 EUR prize for SARS-CoV-2 Isolation: https://www.samueleckert.net/isolat-truth-fund/
6. Lateral flow diagram: https://statmd.files.wordpress.com/2020/04/bse0600111fig3.jpg?w=750
7. COVID-19: Rapid Antigen detection for SARS-CoV-2 by lateral flow assay:
https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.01.13.21249563v2.full
8. The Great Reset: https://greatreset.com/
9. United Nations Sustainable Development: https://sdgs.un.org/
10. Gates Foundation: https://www.gatesfoundation.org/Who-We-Are/General-Information/Letter-from-Bill-and-Melinda-Gates
11. Review of the Emerging Evidence Demonstrating the Efficacy of Ivermectin in the Prophylaxis and Treatment of COVID-19: https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.com/wp-content/uploads/IVERMECTIN-FINAL-FINAL-1-15-12-WITH-TABLES-FIGURES-compressed.pdf
12. Merck Statement on Ivermectin use During the COVID-19 Pandemic, February 4, 2021: https://www.merck.com/news/merck-statement-on-ivermectin-use-during-the-covid-19-pandemic/
13. NIH - COVID-19 Treatment Guidelines, February 11, 2021: https://www.covid19treatmentguidelines.nih.gov/antiviral-therapy/ivermectin/
Сэм Бэйли говорит о том, что до сих пор никто не выделял и не очищал вирус SARS-CoV-2, а значит нет и оснований утверждать, что он существует. Доктор также объясняет откуда в таком случае в GenBank появилась запись о генетической последовательности SARS-CoV-2. И главное: до сих пор не нашлось желающих предоставить научное доказательство существования SARS-CoV-2 и получить за это 225000 евро!
Ссылка на оригинал видео на английском: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tQoC39n4QP8
Дополнительные ссылки:
1. YouTube Covid-19 Guidelines: https://support.google.com/youtube/answer/9891785?hl=en
2. Virus Mania, 3rd English Edition, 2021: https://www.amazon.com/Virus-Mania-COVID-19-Hepatitis-Billion-Dollar/dp/3752629789/ref=sr_1_1?dchild=1&;keywords=virus+mania&qid=1613966489&sr=8-1
3. Viruses Journal, May 2020: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32456011/
4. GenBank - SARS-CoV-2 “genome”: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/nuccore/?term=Severe+acute+respiratory+syndrome+coronavirus+2
5. 225,000 EUR prize for SARS-CoV-2 Isolation: https://www.samueleckert.net/isolat-truth-fund/
6. Lateral flow diagram: https://statmd.files.wordpress.com/2020/04/bse0600111fig3.jpg?w=750
7. COVID-19: Rapid Antigen detection for SARS-CoV-2 by lateral flow assay:
https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.01.13.21249563v2.full
8. The Great Reset: https://greatreset.com/
9. United Nations Sustainable Development: https://sdgs.un.org/
10. Gates Foundation: https://www.gatesfoundation.org/Who-We-Are/General-Information/Letter-from-Bill-and-Melinda-Gates
11. Review of the Emerging Evidence Demonstrating the Efficacy of Ivermectin in the Prophylaxis and Treatment of COVID-19: https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.com/wp-content/uploads/IVERMECTIN-FINAL-FINAL-1-15-12-WITH-TABLES-FIGURES-compressed.pdf
12. Merck Statement on Ivermectin use During the COVID-19 Pandemic, February 4, 2021: https://www.merck.com/news/merck-statement-on-ivermectin-use-during-the-covid-19-pandemic/
13. NIH - COVID-19 Treatment Guidelines, February 11, 2021: https://www.covid19treatmentguidelines.nih.gov/antiviral-therapy/ivermectin/
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