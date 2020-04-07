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CA court dismisses case against Mexican megachurch leader on charges of child rape, human trafficking!
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73 views • April 07, 2020
CA court dismisses case against Mexican megachurch leader on charges of child rape, human trafficking!
The criminal case against a Mexican megachurch leader on charges of child rape and human trafficking was dismissed Tuesday by a California appeals court on procedural grounds.
Naasón Joaquín García, the self-proclaimed apostle of La Luz del Mundo, has been in custody since June. He is currently being held without bail in Los Angeles.
It was not clear when he would be released.
The attorney general's office said it was reviewing the court's ruling. García's attorney did not immediately have a comment.
The criminal case against a Mexican megachurch leader on charges of child rape and human trafficking was dismissed Tuesday by a California appeals court on procedural grounds.
Naasón Joaquín García, the self-proclaimed apostle of La Luz del Mundo, has been in custody since June. He is currently being held without bail in Los Angeles.
It was not clear when he would be released.
The attorney general's office said it was reviewing the court's ruling. García's attorney did not immediately have a comment.
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