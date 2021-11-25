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LIVING UNDER GRACE WILL STOP TOTALITARIANISM
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141 views • November 25, 2021
I talk about totalitarianism and how living under grace can help reverse the process in yourself and therefore in the world. To support my work please visit: https://amazingpolly.net/contact-support.php
Derek Prince: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0K3VS8zlet0
W.A Tozer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XD4NGfQx2dA
CJ Hopkins article: https://consentfactory.org/2021/11/22/pathologized-totalitarianism-101/
Derek Prince: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0K3VS8zlet0
W.A Tozer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XD4NGfQx2dA
CJ Hopkins article: https://consentfactory.org/2021/11/22/pathologized-totalitarianism-101/
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