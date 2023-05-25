Create New Account
Enemy of the People: News Trust Continues Its Implosion. Plus Voters Think it is Pro-Dem Propaganda
A majority of voters don’t trust the news they’re getting about politics, and still agree with former President Donald Trump’s denunciation of the news media as “the enemy of the people.”


The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that just 30% of Likely U.S. voters say they trust the political news they’re getting – down from 37% in July 2021 – while 52% say they don’t trust political news, and 19% are not sure.


Rest of the story:

https://youtu.be/K18jZYt5vXM

