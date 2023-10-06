AMERICAN SENIOR CITIZENS ARE DYING AT AN ASTONISHING RATE - HOSPITALS BLAME COVID - HERE IS THE REAL REASON

Hospitals all across the United States are talking about the fact that covid is killing senior citizens at an alarming rate. Since there never was a pandemic and there will not be one this year, so the cause of death for senior citizens in the United States is the following:
Smoking, excessive drinking, obesity, diabetes and lack of exercise all of which you are 100% in control of.
You have all been bought off with gadgets and streaming services to the point where none of you have to even leave the couch to be completely and totally entertained 24-hours a day. Keep watching that shit and keep getting fatter and keep dying before 70; it's all your right to do so.
