Two Opposite Ways of Looking at COVID-19, 3166

Good evening, I’m still reporting on the virus.

When it comes to the COVID-19 virus, the world, unfortunately, is divided in to two distinct camps.

The first came are those who believe that Dr. Faustus knows all - masks and social distancing and economic suicide in an attempt to to slow the spread of the virus. Have you noticed that no one says “stop the spread”? Why? Because you can’t. That can’t be done except with herd immunity – or the Bigfoot of this theory – the legendary vaccine.

The second camp consists of those who believe the COVID-19 virus just another version of the flu virus, no more deadly than most, and if you are 50 or under your risk of dying from it are negligible.

Here is a CDC chart from June 6th. The actual numbers today are better than this, but this is the latest I could find quickly.

It shows that if you are 55 to 64 years old, your risk of hospitalization was .136 percent. That’s just a little over one-tenth of 1%. Put another way, for every 1,000 people only one would catch the COVID-19 virus so badly that they would need hospitalization.

If you were 85 years or older, only 5 out of 1,000 would require hospitalization.

And that’s before you start counting two legacy drug treatments that have been proven to be effective over 90% of the time.

Now these figures include folks with what’s called co-morbidities – conditions that pre-dispose a person to catching a bad case of the COVID-19 virus.

The co-morbidities mentioned are:

- Cancer

- Chronic kidney disease

- COPD

- Weakened immune system from solid organ transplant

- Obesity – body mass index – BMI – of 30 of higher

- Serious heart conditions

- Sickle cell disease, and

- Type 2 diabetes mellitus

So let’s just say that if you don’t have any of these conditions, you may be 10 times less likely to end up being hospitalized with COVID-19

So, if you are 64 or younger, and don’t have any of these 8 serious co-morbitities, your chances of ending up in the hospital are one in ten thousand.

So, do you really think all the hassle of masks and social distancing and killing off the best economy in American history is worth you taking a one in ten thousand chance of ending up in a hospital with the COVID-19 virus where if you could be treated with either of the two main legacy drugs recently studied so successfully, you would have at worst a 10% chance of dying?

Is that really what America is all about?

So how does this dichotomy play out on the nation’s television screens every night:

[insert starting at: “… a deep dive” to “… testing program.]

No way! College kids social distancing? And what would that distance be? 6 microns? Give me a break!

So let’s see what Dr. Scott Atlas has to say about all this:

[insert from: “so here tonight…. To end]

Dr. Atlas and nearly every other scientist knows we cannot stop the spread. We can only slow it, and right now, there is no shortage of hospital beds in the U.S. This virus, will continue to spread until herd immunity is reached, and that will be long before any effective vaccine will be found and proven to be safe.

Here’s a practical example of how this is playing out at grocery stores. So Beth and I refuse to wear a mask in our favorite grocery store. We talk to the cashiers and managers about the reality of this mask thing.

Last week, Beth was by herself and she was talking the manager about how long the masks will be recommended. The manager eagerly confided in her: “We’ve been told we can maybe take them off by November.”

Nuff said.

I’m still reporting from just outside the citadel of American freedom. Good day.