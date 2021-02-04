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Koronarokote kuolemat vanhusten hoitokodeissa
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83 views • February 04, 2021
Uuden teknologian mRNa koronarokotteet ovat aiheuttaneet monia kuolemia vanhusten hoitokodeissa ympäri maailman. Videolla käydään läpi yksityiskohtaisen tarkasti kuinka mRNa koronarokotteet aiheuttivat vanhusten kuolemia eräässä amerikkalaisessa hoitokodissa ja muuallakin. Videolla puhuu hoitokodin työntekijä, joka kertoo totuuden vanhusten kuolemista, jotka tapahtuivat koronarokotusten jälkeen. Nähtyäsi tämän videon sanoman ja puheen et voi enää millään tavalla väittää tai sanoa, että mRNA koronarokotteet ovat turvallisia. Sitä ne eivät ole, sillä ne voivat aiheuttaa ja aiheuttavat useita kuolemia.
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