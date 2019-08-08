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Rex Jones Visits Beto O'Rourke's Political Tombstone In Austin Texas
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18 views • August 08, 2019
Rex Jones went to visit Beto O'Rourke's "memorial" in Austin. Rex joins Owen in-studio to discuss his latest report and give his views on the 2020 Democratic candidates.
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