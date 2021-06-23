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Your Prospect Just Saw an Anti-MLM Video. What Do You Do Now?
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50 views • June 23, 2021
This series is on "What prevents someone from joining a network marketing company" -- and in this video, we're talking about what to do when your prospect just saw or heard some anti-MLM information? How should you respond?
Maybe somebody told them it was a pyramid, a scam, or a cult… Maybe they heard few make money, or that only the people at the top make money, or only the people who get in early make money… In this video I touch on all of these common objections, plus I give you my thoughts on the 2020 election - it has revealed much!
★ Subscribe to the channel for more training and tips on building your own network marketing business.
★ Click here to see more Network Marketing Power or connect with Tim Sales: https://NetworkMarketingPower.com
★ About Tim Sales - Network Marketing Power:
Tim Sales is a 30-year veteran in Network Marketing. He's a million-dollar earner in multiple companies, he's been interviewed by Larry King and Grant Cardone, and now he's sharing his knowledge on how to build a successful network marketing business of your own, with real-world examples from his 30-year experience in the industry.
He's breaking down the industry into little bite-sized pieces, so you have exactly what it takes to really have success in network marketing.
You can also search #NetworkMarketingPower #TimSales #NetworkMarketing
Maybe somebody told them it was a pyramid, a scam, or a cult… Maybe they heard few make money, or that only the people at the top make money, or only the people who get in early make money… In this video I touch on all of these common objections, plus I give you my thoughts on the 2020 election - it has revealed much!
★ Subscribe to the channel for more training and tips on building your own network marketing business.
★ Click here to see more Network Marketing Power or connect with Tim Sales: https://NetworkMarketingPower.com
★ About Tim Sales - Network Marketing Power:
Tim Sales is a 30-year veteran in Network Marketing. He's a million-dollar earner in multiple companies, he's been interviewed by Larry King and Grant Cardone, and now he's sharing his knowledge on how to build a successful network marketing business of your own, with real-world examples from his 30-year experience in the industry.
He's breaking down the industry into little bite-sized pieces, so you have exactly what it takes to really have success in network marketing.
You can also search #NetworkMarketingPower #TimSales #NetworkMarketing
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