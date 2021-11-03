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CCP PARTY MEMEBERS DISCUSS VAXX IMPACT ON US MILITARY SAYING THAT EVERYONE VAXXED WILL DIE.
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425 views • November 03, 2021
I pulled the video up on my phone and let google translate listen to it and it was a match almost word for word. The translation is correct. As for who these people are I don't know. I believe they are telling the truth that basically if you took the vaccine your going to die. More videos you may like:
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