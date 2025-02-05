BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Trending: Ep23 - Lucy Letby, Trump, & The Greater Israel Project (05/02/25)
What is happening
What is happening
9674 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
55 views • 3 months ago

On this morning's Trending, Gareth and Richard look at the trending stories of the day..


- Lucy Letby - Child killer or horrendous miscarriage of justice? Will a wrongful conviction be used to replace trial by jury with trial by AI?


- Donald Trump plans to "take over" Gaza, with Palestinians being removed to Jordan and Egypt. The long planned ethnic cleansing of Gaza and the West Bank is no longer a secret.


- US aid to Ukraine to resume in return for the US takeover of Ukraine's natural resources. Are these metals needed to build US AI surveillance infrastructure.


- Google scraps pledge not to use AI for weapons and surveillance. And people thought they were just a search engine.


Today's Sponsors -

Ickonic Coffee - https://shop.ickonic.com/product/ickonic-coffee-wake-up-world-grounded-or-beans


Use code 'trending' for 10% off your order.


Come and join the revolution with us at Ickonic, your gateway to alternative media, ground-breaking stories, and unique insights.


- New Content Daily

- Feature-Length Documentaries

- Exclusive Original Series


Start your journey today for just £1.99 for the first month at http://ickonic.com

Keywords
trumptrendingbabiesjewskillinghospitalickoniclucy letbygreater israel project
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy