People are now regretting their cowardice during the scamdemic | Dr. Orion Taraban

Dr. Orion Taraban explains that courage (having a pair of balls) is essential. Courage can not only be physical (e.g. for soldiers), but also intellectual. People who openly disagreed with the ‘COVID’ narrative and practiced civil disobedience, were ruthlessly cancelled. This put people in a ‘damned if you do, damned if you don’t’ situation (also called a double bind or dilemma). If you do what’s right, you suffer because you get canceled. If, instead, you conform, you suffer because you have to live with your lack of integrity and courage during such a crucial moment for the rest of your life. Most people opted for convenience instead of courage, which may have a short term benefit but a long term cost. (This also happened in ‘the land of the brave.’) A very common way to avoid this dilemma and cognitive dissonance, is to close yourself off to all ‘alternative’ facts and its purveyors. You conveniently let yourself get brainwashed that the road of least resistance is also right and courageous way. Problem solved! When it eventually becomes clear that the ‘conspiracy theorists’ were right all along, you are immune from blame with the excuse ‘I didn’t know,’ and pass the blame on to the ‘authorities.’ Another option is to believe (blind) obedience to be a virtue: “Thou shalt obey!”. If it turns out bad you can say, “An order is an order.” The same can go for blind faith: “Thou shalt not doubt the word of the government and science!” Now the road of least resistance in the short is also the ‘noble’ road.

