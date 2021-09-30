Reptilian DNA IN Jabs Exposed Hybrids WesTruther

My Video Posts have been saying this for two years or longer and I have a few Hundred Subscribers while those keeping silent all this Time are Celebrity Publishers and keep much from you- Because there are none others like me; then it's easy to censor my perceptions that I try hard to share with anyone- This is One baby of Thousands and many MORE will come, and this one is not scary looking like so many of the Covid Vaccine Babies of Trump and many look horrible and can grow to be way worse in some cases- Like else I have said; I should have at least 100,000 Subs anywhere I post-----------Trump's 5G is still the Biggest Threat to Humanity that exists- These vaccines were Trumps all the way------------

And I photocopied everything about this Post-