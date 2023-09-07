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Östersund, Stop Staring At Your Smartphones And Look UP!
Swedish Skies
Swedish Skies
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81 views • September 07, 2023

Do some research into 5G. It's not for your benefit. Take one minute out of your day each day to LOOK UP and see what they're spraying you with and how they are irradiating you, your children and the environment. Look around your beautiful city at the young people coping with stroke issues, heart issues, count the dead and dying you know, listen to the land and air ambulances constantly shuttling back and forth to hospital.

Then start realising that yes, they do want us all dead, and yes, they are depopulating Humanity and no, you're not immune from their attempts to do so.

Please check out my other very short videos for what's in the skies of Östersund.

Keywords
chemtrailsgeoengineeringradiation5gtoxic skiesswedenostersundcelltower harm
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy