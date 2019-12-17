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HOW CLOSE IS THE NEXT CRISIS: The Patterns that Tell
ITM Trading, INC.
ITM Trading, INC.
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10 views • December 17, 2019
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Link to the Slides and Sources: https://www.itmtrading.com/blog/close-next-crisis-patterns-telling-lynette-zang/

Once a central bank crosses a taboo boundary (QE, Negative Rates, using central bank balance sheets etc.) it becomes the standard. But there are other patterns occurring now too.
Like the V shaped recovery of the stock markets since the Federal Reserve caved to market pressures. A V shape recovery is not stable and could come down as fast as it went up. How about the pattern expressed by wall street traders as they took over the US Treasury market (which is supposed to be a safe haven) or the myth of a “strong” dollar as inflation robs the fiat currency of all purchasing power value.
Of course a key historic pattern is what happens to gold during a reset. Better get some now while you can.

Future questions send to [email protected] any additional inquiries email [email protected]

And if you want to actually DO about all of this, that's what we specialize in at ITM Trading. How do you protect your wealth for the next collapse and financial reset?

Yes Gold and Silver, but what types? How much of each? What strategy?

If you're asking these questions you're already ahead of the game...

We're here to assist you, as it is our mission to safeguard the public from the inevitable downfall of the dollar.

We are the most recommended precious metals company in the industry for good reason, because we treat you just as prestigious as our gold.

Find out if you're properly protected today...

We are here to serve you: 877-410-1414

You can also email us at: [email protected]

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By ITM Trading's Lynette Zang

ITM Trading Inc. © Copyright, 1995 - 2018 All Rights Reserved.
Keywords
federal reservecentral banksv shaped recovery
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