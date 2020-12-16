Sleeping With the Enemy: Latest Trump Turncoat Senator Mitch McConnell is Compromised (Financially) By the CCP

It took one 'duping delight' smile by Mitch McConnell and a follow-up phone call by Joe Biden to tell me that the 'Boy's are Back'. Joe Biden and Mitch McConnell are back in business and it is all to China's gain... again.



Excerpt from Celebrity Net Worth: "Mitch McConnell had the good fortune to receive a multimillion dollar gift from his father-in-law, James Chao, to him and his wife Elaine Chao. McConnell's 2009 disclosure jumped from a range of $3.1 million to $12.7 million in 2007 to $7.3 million to $33.1 million in 2008. The gift he and his wife received from his father-in-law was listed as between $5 million and $25 million. It was in memory of Elaine's mother Ruth who passed away in 2007 at age 77. the personal fortune of McConnell and Chao has grown thanks to their six figure government salaries – she's Donald Trump's Secretary of Transportation – as well as Elaine's career in the private sector – to $30 million. But where did all that Chao money come from? Back in 1964, James Chao founded a shipping company called Foremost Maritime Group. Today, it is an international giant worth hundreds of millions of dollars. With her father in his 90s, part of the enormous family fortune of the Chao's will be passed to her in the next handful of years.



The shipping database VesselsValue places the value of Foremost's 33-ship fleet at $1.2 billion, not including debt. Value is calculated using the price of each ship, its size and age and present market conditions. It would be reasonable to think that Foremost has a debt ration of 50%, putting the equity in the company at $600 million. In its industry, Foremost is considered to be a respected leader and well-run company. Foremost is a dry bulk shipper and as such, transports dry goods like agricultural products, coal, and iron. Since 2012, Foremost's fleet has grown from 17 ships to 33, including 14 currently being built in shipyards in Japan and China. The gross value of the fleet has gone from $535 million to $1.2 billion over the past seven years. Foremost has the most valuable fleet of any dry bulk shipped in the U.S.



In my opinion, Mitch McConnell is a sellout and is compromised by the Chinese Communist Party, due to his relationship with his Chinese wife Elaine.