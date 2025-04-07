During the liberation of Uspenovka all Russian actions were monitored by drone operators during the assault on key enemy positions, which destroyed Ukrainian troops from tree lines and fortifications in the village. The Russian Defense Ministry shared footage on April 7, 2025, about Uspenovska operation by the Assault Detachment of the Motorized Rifle Regiment of the Tsentr Group of Forces, supported by canister and rocket artillery, assault and reconnaissance drone teams. After several days of fighting, the Agency reported on the liberation on April 4 of Uspenovska, located south of the Pokrovsk City, which is gradually being surrounded on the Donetsk front by the Russian Armed Forces. Servicemen of the Tsentr Group of Forces will tell in detail about their operation at the end of the video.

During the capture of Uspenovka, servicemen of the Tsentr Group of Forces reported that the assault troops entered the village in small groups of three people, and were under the supervision of UAV operators throughout the operation. They traveled along a smooth asphalt road on scooters and after arriving at the location, they began to storm key Ukrainian positions in the village. Russian assault troops threw anti-tank mines from their motorcycles into Ukrainian positions, which were fortified with the help of drones. In addition, some unconventional approaches also contributed to the capture of Uspenovka. Early in the morning, Ukrainian servicemen were secretly brought to the village on motorcycles and electric scooters, because it is a silent means of transportation. But Russian drones were sitting, “waiting” everywhere, under every bush. They work due to motion detectors, and the drones immediately get ready and began to attack. One of the most serious dangers for Ukrainian troops is drones, dropping mortars on every visible enemy personnel and equipment, destroying them in fortifications and in bushes. The commander of the Russian assault reported that more than 10 pieces of Ukrainian equipment in Uspenovka were destroyed!

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net