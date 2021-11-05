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A NICE CUP OF FLUORIDE [Dr Vernon Coleman]
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67 views • November 05, 2021
A NICE CUP OF FLUORIDE [Dr Vernon Coleman]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/MtlXbb2Yoa7h/
Dr Vernon Coleman is being heavily suppressed everywhere on the internet. You can help by sharing his videos as widely as you can. Please also share his website https://www.vernoncoleman.org with as many people as you can. Please share on twitter, facebook and linkedin because Dr Coleman is banned from those. Dr Coleman is also banned from putting more videos on YouTube - though some old ones remain.
https://www.vernoncoleman.org
https://www.astandinthepark.org
https://www.awakenedpages.co.uk
https://www.dailyexpose.co.uk
https://www.thelightpaper.co.uk
______________________
SNAKE OIL E1: FLUORIDE [exposes the biggest lies promulgated by health “experts"]
https://www.roxytube.com/v/tccxw8
SNAKE OIL E1: FLUORIDE [exposes the biggest lies promulgated by health “experts"]
https://dauntlessdialogue.com/1-snake-oil-floride/
SNAKE OIL
LIMITED SERIES
We all seek to be happy, healthy, and live to an old age. We all want to make the best decisions for ourselves and our loved ones. What happens when those who are supposed to keep us safe have conflicts of interest? Is there a hidden hand influencing the food and medical industries? Is there an agenda to suppress truthful information? What if many of the things you were told are good for your health are actually extremely dangerous? SNAKE OIL exposes the biggest lies promulgated by health “experts.”
SNAKE OIL E1: FLUORIDE [exposes the biggest lies promulgated by health “experts"]
May 21, 2020 Adam Riva
We all seek to be happy, healthy, and live to an old age. We all want to make the best decisions for ourselves and our loved ones. What happens when those who are supposed to keep us safe have conflicts of interest? Is there a hidden hand influencing the food and medical industries? Is there an agenda to suppress truthful information? What if many of the things you were told are good for your health are actually extremely dangerous? SNAKE OIL exposes the biggest lies promulgated by health “experts.”
TRANSCRIPT & SOURCES
In a time when corporate interests control politics, finance, scientific studies, and public health, is it that hard to believe that the interests of the American people are seldom taken into account when billions of dollars are on the line?
Few health-related topics come close to water fluoridation in regard to colossal misconceptions, widespread public ignorance, and controversy – even in comparison to vaccinations or genetically modified foods (GMOs). Also alarming is the amount of censorship on social media when individuals try to spread awareness of the dangers of fluoride. Big Tech is without a doubt attempting to steering the narrative.
Thanks to Big Tech putting its finger on the scale, many people believe that only there aren’t good reasons to question the safety and efficacy of lacing drinking water with fluoride.
Quick Facts
Since 2010, 246 American communities have rejected fluoride
97% of Western Europe has rejected fluoride
63 studies have linked fluoride with reduced IQ
Fluoride has recently been classified as a presumed neurotoxin by the US Department of Health and Human Services’ National Toxicology Program
Perhaps the most serious side effect of fluoride is that it calcifies the pineal gland. We will discuss what this means and the herbal supplement that can reverse this damage later in our discussion.
Natural or Synthetic?
The word “fluoride” is actually justa generic “industry term” that usually refers to “fluoride products.” Fluoride products are manmade fluorine-based chemicals added to a municipal water supply or consumer goods. The 4 most common fluoride products are hydrofluorosilicic acid, sodium fluorosilicate, hexafluorosilicic acid, and perhaps the most well-known, sodium fluoride which is also the active ingredient in most rat poisons sold around the world.
Sodium fluoride is the chemical byproduct of both superphosphate fertilizer production and aluminum and steel smelting. According to the EPA, sodium fluoride is categorically a hazardous waste. Therefore, these industries must capture this byproduct using air scrubbers in smokestacks so it does not pollute the environment.
These fluoride products are very different from calcium fluoride. Calcium fluoride naturally occurs in the human body and in many drinking wells and aquifers, and has been shown to play a role in strengthening bones and teeth.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/MtlXbb2Yoa7h/
Dr Vernon Coleman is being heavily suppressed everywhere on the internet. You can help by sharing his videos as widely as you can. Please also share his website https://www.vernoncoleman.org with as many people as you can. Please share on twitter, facebook and linkedin because Dr Coleman is banned from those. Dr Coleman is also banned from putting more videos on YouTube - though some old ones remain.
https://www.vernoncoleman.org
https://www.astandinthepark.org
https://www.awakenedpages.co.uk
https://www.dailyexpose.co.uk
https://www.thelightpaper.co.uk
______________________
SNAKE OIL E1: FLUORIDE [exposes the biggest lies promulgated by health “experts"]
https://www.roxytube.com/v/tccxw8
SNAKE OIL E1: FLUORIDE [exposes the biggest lies promulgated by health “experts"]
https://dauntlessdialogue.com/1-snake-oil-floride/
SNAKE OIL
LIMITED SERIES
We all seek to be happy, healthy, and live to an old age. We all want to make the best decisions for ourselves and our loved ones. What happens when those who are supposed to keep us safe have conflicts of interest? Is there a hidden hand influencing the food and medical industries? Is there an agenda to suppress truthful information? What if many of the things you were told are good for your health are actually extremely dangerous? SNAKE OIL exposes the biggest lies promulgated by health “experts.”
SNAKE OIL E1: FLUORIDE [exposes the biggest lies promulgated by health “experts"]
May 21, 2020 Adam Riva
We all seek to be happy, healthy, and live to an old age. We all want to make the best decisions for ourselves and our loved ones. What happens when those who are supposed to keep us safe have conflicts of interest? Is there a hidden hand influencing the food and medical industries? Is there an agenda to suppress truthful information? What if many of the things you were told are good for your health are actually extremely dangerous? SNAKE OIL exposes the biggest lies promulgated by health “experts.”
TRANSCRIPT & SOURCES
In a time when corporate interests control politics, finance, scientific studies, and public health, is it that hard to believe that the interests of the American people are seldom taken into account when billions of dollars are on the line?
Few health-related topics come close to water fluoridation in regard to colossal misconceptions, widespread public ignorance, and controversy – even in comparison to vaccinations or genetically modified foods (GMOs). Also alarming is the amount of censorship on social media when individuals try to spread awareness of the dangers of fluoride. Big Tech is without a doubt attempting to steering the narrative.
Thanks to Big Tech putting its finger on the scale, many people believe that only there aren’t good reasons to question the safety and efficacy of lacing drinking water with fluoride.
Quick Facts
Since 2010, 246 American communities have rejected fluoride
97% of Western Europe has rejected fluoride
63 studies have linked fluoride with reduced IQ
Fluoride has recently been classified as a presumed neurotoxin by the US Department of Health and Human Services’ National Toxicology Program
Perhaps the most serious side effect of fluoride is that it calcifies the pineal gland. We will discuss what this means and the herbal supplement that can reverse this damage later in our discussion.
Natural or Synthetic?
The word “fluoride” is actually justa generic “industry term” that usually refers to “fluoride products.” Fluoride products are manmade fluorine-based chemicals added to a municipal water supply or consumer goods. The 4 most common fluoride products are hydrofluorosilicic acid, sodium fluorosilicate, hexafluorosilicic acid, and perhaps the most well-known, sodium fluoride which is also the active ingredient in most rat poisons sold around the world.
Sodium fluoride is the chemical byproduct of both superphosphate fertilizer production and aluminum and steel smelting. According to the EPA, sodium fluoride is categorically a hazardous waste. Therefore, these industries must capture this byproduct using air scrubbers in smokestacks so it does not pollute the environment.
These fluoride products are very different from calcium fluoride. Calcium fluoride naturally occurs in the human body and in many drinking wells and aquifers, and has been shown to play a role in strengthening bones and teeth.
Keywords
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