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This 1965 Recording Predicted America in 2021
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963 views • February 04, 2021
This recording from 1965 describes everything we see happening to our country right now. How did he know what was going to happen? You need to see this!
"If I Were the Devil" by Paul Harvey
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God Bless you all!!!!
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"If I Were the Devil" by Paul Harvey
Thanks for watching!
God Bless you all!!!!
If you like my content and wish to see me continue making videos, please consider supporting ETP, thanks everyone.
Patreon. https://www.patreon.com/Endtimesprodu...
Paypal - paypal.me/EndTimesProductions
Shared from and subscribe to:
End Times Productions
https://www.youtube.com/c/EndTimesProductions/videos
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