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Eurovision Song Night Quiz - Steve Kerr is your ultimate companion in the countdown to the final
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Across 9 distinctive quizzes, this book invites you to test your Eurovision knowledge -- perfect for one-to-one challenges, larger group gatherings, or simply indulging your own curiosity.
Each quiz delves deep into the contest's rich history, uncovering the stories, songs, and surprises that have shaped 7 decades of musical celebration.
Alongside the questions, you'll find a few little extras, including short stories, songs, and summaries to enjoy, whether you are a long-time devotee or newly curious. This book offers a joyful journey through the melodies, memories, and magic that make Eurovision the world's most beloved song contest
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