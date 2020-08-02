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Forensic Doctor Klaus Püschel Destroys Media Lies: 'Nobody Died of Covid in Hamburg without Previous illnesses’
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134 views • August 02, 2020
Professor Klaus Püschel is the head of forensic medicine at the University Hospital Hamburg-Eppendorf (UKE). He and his colleague are autopsying all those who died of COVID-19 in Hamburg. In his opinion, the fear of the virus is exaggerated.
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