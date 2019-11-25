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Google now sweeping up all your PRIVATE health records
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943 views • November 25, 2019
Evil Google is sweeping up all your private health records without your consent. Because they're pure evil, of course.

Read the truth about evil Google at http://BigTech.news or http://NewsTarget.com

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