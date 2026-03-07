The Trump Administration has Secured the Border and Saved American Lives #trumpnews

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A Secured Border Means Drugs and Gangs are not Flowing Into America.
President Trump is Committed to Stopping the Flow of Drugs into America. He is Working to Limit Drug Overdose Deaths in America. The Monroe Doctrine Has Been Updated by Trump to the Donroe Doctrine. Trump is No Longer Neglecting America's Neighborhood, Cuba is Next !