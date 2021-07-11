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MSM NEWS IN AUSTRALIA ANNOUNCES "TODAY IS THE FIRST FULL DAY OF THE NEW WORLD ORDER" [2021-07-10] (VIDEO)
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1712 views • July 11, 2021
MSM NEWS IN AUSTRALIA ANNOUNCES "TODAY IS THE FIRST FULL DAY OF THE NEW WORLD ORDER" [2021-07-10] (VIDEO)
Makes you wonder why most Globalist DEMONrat Politicians worldwide were trying to get a majority of people Covid Vaxxed by the first week of July 2021? Also might be why so many countries are now going door-to-door to catalog the people that are non-complying with the New World Order agenda by not getting the jab. We are now approaching about 40 to 45% of people having taken the Depopulation Jab(s), soon the New World Order will have their majority if the Sheeple don't Wake Up and Push Back. Once you have taken the Covid Vaxx, YOU LOOSE YOUR VOICE. You are then PATENTED and can be snuffed out with a simply dial up on the 5G frequencies. Those people are already checked off in the dead column, because there is NO UNDOING THE MARK OF THE BEAST once it is in your system (your entire body to include your head and your hand) and your GENES ARE ALREADY PERMANENTLY ALTERED. Keep focusing your efforts on the living (that have not taken the jab) and stop fighting with those that are already dead and dying. Of course the people that got the jab, do not want to die alone, they are like a drowning victim that is trying to pull down anyone else that gets close to them.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
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[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
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[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
ADOLF HITLER: THE MAN WHO FOUGHT AGAINST THE NEW WORLD ORDER TAKEOVER (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QmKcLF4GGv5l/
ADOLF HITLER: THE GREATEST STORY NEVER TOLD! [2013] - DENNIS WISE (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3ThOVk0CQAqD/
NEW WORLD ORDER: COMMUNISM BY THE BACK DOOR [2014] - DENNIS WISE (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rHVljnZ61Vtc/
THE SECRET MASONIC VICTORY OF WW2 [2019] - DENNIS WISE (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/U14b2LI5aXEi/
ADOLF HITLER WARNED HUMANITY BUT WE DIDN'T LISTEN!!! (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/a9JBjvxL2MWp/
HITLER'S WAR?: WHAT THE HISTORIANS NEGLECT TO MENTION [2009] (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rTaNbHRPy8u9/
6,000,000 LIES (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Jka8GggwBHl1/
QUESTIONING THE HOLOCAUST: WHY WE BELIEVED THE LIE (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/MFo8qmeyp2QI/
EXPOSES TRUE HISTORY OF WWI, WWII, ADOLF HITLER & JEWS [1961]- BENJAMIN H. FREEDMAN (AUDIO SPEECH)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qIcMGFv6WboK/
THE PROTOCOLS OF THE LEARNED EDLERS OF ZION [1903] (AUDIO BOOK)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/by1qH8USRQ1D/
THE SYNAGOGUE OF SATAN (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/SBYy4BCWhgP9/
KHAZARIAN MAFIA: THE TRUE RULERS OF THE WORLD (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NEvFpIbBTToM/
THE HIDDEN HISTORY OF THE INCREDIBLY EVIL KHAZARIAN MAFIA [2015] - PRESTON JAMES (AUDIO ARTICLE)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/foCOmc8JGC9O/
THE HIDDEN TYRANNY (THE ROSENTHAL DOCUMENT) [1976] - HAROLD WALLACE ROSENTHAL (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XClmyNOpLbCQ/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
Makes you wonder why most Globalist DEMONrat Politicians worldwide were trying to get a majority of people Covid Vaxxed by the first week of July 2021? Also might be why so many countries are now going door-to-door to catalog the people that are non-complying with the New World Order agenda by not getting the jab. We are now approaching about 40 to 45% of people having taken the Depopulation Jab(s), soon the New World Order will have their majority if the Sheeple don't Wake Up and Push Back. Once you have taken the Covid Vaxx, YOU LOOSE YOUR VOICE. You are then PATENTED and can be snuffed out with a simply dial up on the 5G frequencies. Those people are already checked off in the dead column, because there is NO UNDOING THE MARK OF THE BEAST once it is in your system (your entire body to include your head and your hand) and your GENES ARE ALREADY PERMANENTLY ALTERED. Keep focusing your efforts on the living (that have not taken the jab) and stop fighting with those that are already dead and dying. Of course the people that got the jab, do not want to die alone, they are like a drowning victim that is trying to pull down anyone else that gets close to them.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
ADOLF HITLER: THE MAN WHO FOUGHT AGAINST THE NEW WORLD ORDER TAKEOVER (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QmKcLF4GGv5l/
ADOLF HITLER: THE GREATEST STORY NEVER TOLD! [2013] - DENNIS WISE (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3ThOVk0CQAqD/
NEW WORLD ORDER: COMMUNISM BY THE BACK DOOR [2014] - DENNIS WISE (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rHVljnZ61Vtc/
THE SECRET MASONIC VICTORY OF WW2 [2019] - DENNIS WISE (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/U14b2LI5aXEi/
ADOLF HITLER WARNED HUMANITY BUT WE DIDN'T LISTEN!!! (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/a9JBjvxL2MWp/
HITLER'S WAR?: WHAT THE HISTORIANS NEGLECT TO MENTION [2009] (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rTaNbHRPy8u9/
6,000,000 LIES (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Jka8GggwBHl1/
QUESTIONING THE HOLOCAUST: WHY WE BELIEVED THE LIE (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/MFo8qmeyp2QI/
EXPOSES TRUE HISTORY OF WWI, WWII, ADOLF HITLER & JEWS [1961]- BENJAMIN H. FREEDMAN (AUDIO SPEECH)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qIcMGFv6WboK/
THE PROTOCOLS OF THE LEARNED EDLERS OF ZION [1903] (AUDIO BOOK)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/by1qH8USRQ1D/
THE SYNAGOGUE OF SATAN (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/SBYy4BCWhgP9/
KHAZARIAN MAFIA: THE TRUE RULERS OF THE WORLD (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NEvFpIbBTToM/
THE HIDDEN HISTORY OF THE INCREDIBLY EVIL KHAZARIAN MAFIA [2015] - PRESTON JAMES (AUDIO ARTICLE)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/foCOmc8JGC9O/
THE HIDDEN TYRANNY (THE ROSENTHAL DOCUMENT) [1976] - HAROLD WALLACE ROSENTHAL (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XClmyNOpLbCQ/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
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