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Implanted Microchip, Klaus Schwab, World Economic Forum and The Great Reset
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24 views • September 04, 2021
From a 2016 interview with Klaus Schwab, boss of the World Economic Forum in Davos, in which he says humans will have a chip implanted in their brain or skin within 10 years.
Mirror: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UmQNA0HL1pw
Mirror: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UmQNA0HL1pw
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