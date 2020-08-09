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Bill Gates: King of neoliberalism
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10 views • August 09, 2020
Another Slice, December 22, 2019
Become a Patron: patreon.com/another_slice
Big Bill gets a lot of positive attention for his philanthropy but where does most of his money go? How did he get so rich? Why are his donations often so controversial?
Voiceovers by:
joyce-stick: youtube.com/joycestick
ThatFlightyBroad: youtube.com/user/thatflightybroad
Thought Slime made a similar vid as mine and it covers a lot of stuff I didn't - watch it!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZSnXI93lY-0
Sources:
https://www.gatesfoundation.org/Who-We-Are/General-Information/Foundation-Factsheet
https://www.cnet.com/news/bill-gates-beats-jeff-bezos-as-worlds-richest-man-again/
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2015/sep/09/seattle-calls-on-bill-gates-to-divest-from-fossil-fuels
https://www.ft.com/content/21009e1c-d8c9-11e9-8f9b-77216ebe1f17
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bill_%26_Melinda_Gates_Foundation#Calls_for_divestment
https://www.prisonlegalnews.org/news/2016/jul/6/demonstrators-protest-gates-foundations-22-million-investment-geo-group/
https://www.yesmagazine.org/issue/good-money/2018/11/27/your-favorite-charity-has-most-of-its-money-in-wall-street/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Open_Letter_to_Hobbyists
https://www.gnu.org/gnu/manifesto.html
https://linux.org/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Microsoft_litigation
https://archive.nytimes.com/www.nytimes.com/library/tech/98/11/biztech/articles/03memo.html
https://www.econlib.org/library/Enc/Marxism.html
https://www.computerworld.com/article/2589538/it-personnel-microsoft-to-pay-97-million-to-settle-permatemp-case.html
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0D9YBgkhGso
https://www.washingtonpost.com/education/2019/04/16/um-who-are-melinda-bill-gates-trying-kid/
https://www.fastcompany.com/90179967/how-the-gates-foundations-plan-to-grade-teachers-failed-students
https://www.theguardian.com/books/2015/oct/24/no-such-thing-free-gift-gates-foundation-philanthropy-review
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MNM833K22LM
Biggest inspiration, a real book with pages with words in 'em:
No Such Thing as a Free Gift: The Gates Foundation and the Price of Philanthropy
by Linsey McGoey.
Become a Patron: patreon.com/another_slice
Big Bill gets a lot of positive attention for his philanthropy but where does most of his money go? How did he get so rich? Why are his donations often so controversial?
Voiceovers by:
joyce-stick: youtube.com/joycestick
ThatFlightyBroad: youtube.com/user/thatflightybroad
Thought Slime made a similar vid as mine and it covers a lot of stuff I didn't - watch it!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZSnXI93lY-0
Sources:
https://www.gatesfoundation.org/Who-We-Are/General-Information/Foundation-Factsheet
https://www.cnet.com/news/bill-gates-beats-jeff-bezos-as-worlds-richest-man-again/
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2015/sep/09/seattle-calls-on-bill-gates-to-divest-from-fossil-fuels
https://www.ft.com/content/21009e1c-d8c9-11e9-8f9b-77216ebe1f17
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bill_%26_Melinda_Gates_Foundation#Calls_for_divestment
https://www.prisonlegalnews.org/news/2016/jul/6/demonstrators-protest-gates-foundations-22-million-investment-geo-group/
https://www.yesmagazine.org/issue/good-money/2018/11/27/your-favorite-charity-has-most-of-its-money-in-wall-street/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Open_Letter_to_Hobbyists
https://www.gnu.org/gnu/manifesto.html
https://linux.org/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Microsoft_litigation
https://archive.nytimes.com/www.nytimes.com/library/tech/98/11/biztech/articles/03memo.html
https://www.econlib.org/library/Enc/Marxism.html
https://www.computerworld.com/article/2589538/it-personnel-microsoft-to-pay-97-million-to-settle-permatemp-case.html
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0D9YBgkhGso
https://www.washingtonpost.com/education/2019/04/16/um-who-are-melinda-bill-gates-trying-kid/
https://www.fastcompany.com/90179967/how-the-gates-foundations-plan-to-grade-teachers-failed-students
https://www.theguardian.com/books/2015/oct/24/no-such-thing-free-gift-gates-foundation-philanthropy-review
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MNM833K22LM
Biggest inspiration, a real book with pages with words in 'em:
No Such Thing as a Free Gift: The Gates Foundation and the Price of Philanthropy
by Linsey McGoey.
Keywords
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