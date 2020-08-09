BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Bill Gates: King of neoliberalism
Bill Gates
Bill Gates
75 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
10 views • August 09, 2020
Another Slice, December 22, 2019

Become a Patron: patreon.com/another_slice
Big Bill gets a lot of positive attention for his philanthropy but where does most of his money go? How did he get so rich? Why are his donations often so controversial?

Voiceovers by:

joyce-stick: youtube.com/joycestick
ThatFlightyBroad: youtube.com/user/thatflightybroad

Thought Slime made a similar vid as mine and it covers a lot of stuff I didn't - watch it!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZSnXI93lY-0

Sources:

https://www.gatesfoundation.org/Who-We-Are/General-Information/Foundation-Factsheet
https://www.cnet.com/news/bill-gates-beats-jeff-bezos-as-worlds-richest-man-again/
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2015/sep/09/seattle-calls-on-bill-gates-to-divest-from-fossil-fuels
https://www.ft.com/content/21009e1c-d8c9-11e9-8f9b-77216ebe1f17
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bill_%26_Melinda_Gates_Foundation#Calls_for_divestment
https://www.prisonlegalnews.org/news/2016/jul/6/demonstrators-protest-gates-foundations-22-million-investment-geo-group/
https://www.yesmagazine.org/issue/good-money/2018/11/27/your-favorite-charity-has-most-of-its-money-in-wall-street/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Open_Letter_to_Hobbyists
https://www.gnu.org/gnu/manifesto.html
https://linux.org/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Microsoft_litigation
https://archive.nytimes.com/www.nytimes.com/library/tech/98/11/biztech/articles/03memo.html
https://www.econlib.org/library/Enc/Marxism.html
https://www.computerworld.com/article/2589538/it-personnel-microsoft-to-pay-97-million-to-settle-permatemp-case.html
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0D9YBgkhGso
https://www.washingtonpost.com/education/2019/04/16/um-who-are-melinda-bill-gates-trying-kid/
https://www.fastcompany.com/90179967/how-the-gates-foundations-plan-to-grade-teachers-failed-students
https://www.theguardian.com/books/2015/oct/24/no-such-thing-free-gift-gates-foundation-philanthropy-review
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MNM833K22LM


Biggest inspiration, a real book with pages with words in 'em:

No Such Thing as a Free Gift: The Gates Foundation and the Price of Philanthropy
by Linsey McGoey.
Keywords
bill gatesneoliberalismphilanthropy
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Poll Finds Half of Americans Skipping Meals as Grocery Prices Rise

Poll Finds Half of Americans Skipping Meals as Grocery Prices Rise

Sterling Ashworth
Data: 221 Small U.S. Trucking Companies File Bankruptcies This Year

Data: 221 Small U.S. Trucking Companies File Bankruptcies This Year

Sterling Ashworth
The Warnings Are Real: What Governments Are Preparing For—and Why 30 Days Is Not Enough

The Warnings Are Real: What Governments Are Preparing For—and Why 30 Days Is Not Enough

Mike Adams
Vance Announces Federal Meatpacking Grants

Vance Announces Federal Meatpacking Grants

Douglas Harrington
Europe Faces Early Winter Stress Test as Cold Snap Forecast Pushes Natural Gas Prices Toward 100 Euros per Megawatt-Hour

Europe Faces Early Winter Stress Test as Cold Snap Forecast Pushes Natural Gas Prices Toward 100 Euros per Megawatt-Hour

Sterling Ashworth
Saudi, Egyptian Stocks Fall After Yemeni Strikes on Saudi Arabia

Saudi, Egyptian Stocks Fall After Yemeni Strikes on Saudi Arabia

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy