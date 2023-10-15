Turmeric Vinaigrette



INGREDIENTS:

2 teaspoons Organic Turmeric Gold Plus

½ cup organic extra virgin olive oil

¼ cup organic apple cider vinegar

2 teaspoons Premium Manuka Honey

1 Tablespoon organic shallot (finely chopped)

½ teaspoon pink Himalayan salt





DIRECTIONS:

Mix all the ingredients together until they are thoroughly combined.

Refrigerate for several hours, as desired.

Serve chilled and enjoy with your favorite greens.









