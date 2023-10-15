Turmeric Vinaigrette
INGREDIENTS:
2 teaspoons Organic Turmeric Gold Plus
½ cup organic extra virgin olive oil
¼ cup organic apple cider vinegar
2 teaspoons Premium Manuka Honey
1 Tablespoon organic shallot (finely chopped)
½ teaspoon pink Himalayan salt
DIRECTIONS:
Mix all the ingredients together until they are thoroughly combined.
Refrigerate for several hours, as desired.
Serve chilled and enjoy with your favorite greens.
