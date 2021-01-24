THE SIMPLE TRUTH ABOUT COVID VACCINES & VACCINE PASSPORTS

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This is a public service announcement. You are being manipulated to give up your freedom in order to be "free" again. They plan to keep the world locked down until everyone receives a vaccine passport. How insane is it, that everyone must give up their freedom and liberty in order to be free again? It's enslavement! It's extortion! It's blackmail! It's COMMUNISM!!!
I'm now ONLY on Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hDr5uv1CvMgw/
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Category News & Politics
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over