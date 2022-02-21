Why Invade Ukraine?

"Therefore, all this can have a devastating impact. Daily exercise in announcing the date of the Russian invasion into Ukraine is a very bad practice. We call, we call for reason.

We urge you to ask yourself: what is the point for Russia to attack? We call to remember the history. Well, let's put it this way: the knowledge of history in the West is not very good as we have seen recently. But we remind you that Russia, throughout its history, has never attacked anyone. Russia, which has survived so many wars, is the last country in Europe that even wants to speak, even pronounces the word war.'' - DMITRY PESKOV