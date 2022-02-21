© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Why Invade Ukraine?
Follow
0
Share
Report
80 views • February 21, 2022
"Therefore, all this can have a devastating impact. Daily exercise in announcing the date of the Russian invasion into Ukraine is a very bad practice. We call, we call for reason.
We urge you to ask yourself: what is the point for Russia to attack? We call to remember the history. Well, let's put it this way: the knowledge of history in the West is not very good as we have seen recently. But we remind you that Russia, throughout its history, has never attacked anyone. Russia, which has survived so many wars, is the last country in Europe that even wants to speak, even pronounces the word war.'' - DMITRY PESKOV
We urge you to ask yourself: what is the point for Russia to attack? We call to remember the history. Well, let's put it this way: the knowledge of history in the West is not very good as we have seen recently. But we remind you that Russia, throughout its history, has never attacked anyone. Russia, which has survived so many wars, is the last country in Europe that even wants to speak, even pronounces the word war.'' - DMITRY PESKOV
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.