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A Captured Fighting Nazi from the Aidar Battalion Asks for "Forgiveness" before the Civilians of Donbass, whom they "Terrorized" for More than 8 Years. 033022
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112 views • March 30, 2022
The following was found with video:
I regret that I went to serve in the Armed Forces of Ukraine"
A fighting Nazi from the Aidar battalion asks for forgiveness before the civilians of Donbass, whom they terrorized for more than 8 years.
I regret that I went to serve in the Armed Forces of Ukraine"
A fighting Nazi from the Aidar battalion asks for forgiveness before the civilians of Donbass, whom they terrorized for more than 8 years.
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