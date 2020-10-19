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The Urgent Need for Utter Hopelessness
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21 views • October 19, 2020
Main YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGK3xwxFRFvYyXAtDBShlMQ
As each year passes, the entire planet sinks into more disasters, more hatred, and more war. The coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic (among other things) in 2020 led to what some believe to be the worst year in history. But if we don't learn the important lessons we need to learn as a result of this year... if we don't adopt a radically new perspective on life... we're only going to see an even greater decline in faith, love, and human rights next year. This video will get you thinking about what needs to be done to truly change the world.
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Toilet Paper Pandemic - Where You Can Buy Toilet Paper During a Pandemic
tÛso asteÌo
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Were the COVID-19 Lockdowns a Mistake?
ReasonTV
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
BBC News: "Should we wear face masks" with Jeremy Howard
Jeremy Howard
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Authorities Said Masks Didn't Work. DIYers Started Making Them Anyway.
ReasonTV
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
5 minute compilation : 5-29-2020 RIOTS / PROTESTS
JediRich, Creative Producer
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Is the UN Security Council still relevant?
ISSAfricaTV
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
As each year passes, the entire planet sinks into more disasters, more hatred, and more war. The coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic (among other things) in 2020 led to what some believe to be the worst year in history. But if we don't learn the important lessons we need to learn as a result of this year... if we don't adopt a radically new perspective on life... we're only going to see an even greater decline in faith, love, and human rights next year. This video will get you thinking about what needs to be done to truly change the world.
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Toilet Paper Pandemic - Where You Can Buy Toilet Paper During a Pandemic
tÛso asteÌo
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Were the COVID-19 Lockdowns a Mistake?
ReasonTV
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
BBC News: "Should we wear face masks" with Jeremy Howard
Jeremy Howard
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Authorities Said Masks Didn't Work. DIYers Started Making Them Anyway.
ReasonTV
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
5 minute compilation : 5-29-2020 RIOTS / PROTESTS
JediRich, Creative Producer
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Is the UN Security Council still relevant?
ISSAfricaTV
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
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