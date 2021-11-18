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FORMER ARMY INTEL OFFICER AND ELECTION EXPERT CAPT SETH KESHEL
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10 views • November 18, 2021
Live interview with Capt Seth Keshel on the 2020 Election.
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TO DONATE TO THE CHANNEL:
Cash App = $AprilLaJune
Money Order/Check = PO Box 401 Independence, Missouri 64051
NOT TO BE TAKEN AS LEGAL OR MEDICAL ADVICE!
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