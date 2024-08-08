© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pope Francis promotes LGBT event AGAIN and Kamala's VP
pick is a radical leftist
Pope Francis endorsed Fr. James Martin’s LGBT conference, a move that sparked significant controversy among Catholics. The political arena is heating up with VP candidates Tim Walz and JD Vance clashing over their platforms. Novak Djokovic’s public praise of God at the Olympics stands out as a moment of faith amid global attention. Also, the investigation into leftist harassment of a Christian family and highlights from the inspiring story of a Ballerina Farm housewife who defies conventional oppression narratives. All this and more during this episode of Faith & Reason!