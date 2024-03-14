The Globalist Mass Migration Agenda that Led to Laken Riley’s Murder Ep 340

Glenn Beck





March 13, 2024





On February 22, 2024, Georgia nursing student Laken Riley went for a jog and never returned. This is a murder that could have been prevented just by enforcing our immigration laws. However, Democrats and the media seem more bothered by President Biden’s use of the word “illegal” in his State of the Union address than the ILLEGAL act of murder of an innocent U.S. citizen. It wasn’t always this way. More than a decade ago, Barack Obama said citizenship is “not guaranteed” and immigrants “must learn English.” So, what changed? Why is there now a big push for mass migration of unvetted immigrants? Glenn reveals how it all ties back to the United Nations’ conspicuously updated list of Sustainable Development Goals. Mass migration suddenly became useful to globalists. He also calls out Cato, the Washington Post, and Jon Stewart’s heartless and bizarre defense of deadly open border consequences. Plus, Glenn’s head writer and researcher Jason Buttrill gives a sneak peek of the new Blaze Originals documentary “Texas vs. The Feds.” He saw the standoff at Eagle Pass firsthand and says the border fight between Republicans and Democrats is smoke and mirrors, and you’ll never look at the immigration crisis the same way again.





WATCH: http://texasvsfeds.com





