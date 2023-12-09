Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Were The Apollo Moon Missions Authentic?
channel image
Son of the Republic
614 Subscribers
131 views
Published 13 hours ago

Millions of people question the Apollo moon landings.

Here are some reasons why.

Why on Earth would anyone trust NASA?


Reese Reports | 9 December 2023

https://banned.video/watch?id=657404bf1b7347401e1a1f11

Keywords
hoaxvladimir putinnasamoon landingnaziastronautbuzz aldrinneil armstrongfreemasongus grissomgreg reesestanley kubrickapollo programwerner von brauned whitemichael collinsapollo missionmoon mission2001 a space odysseyalan beanrussian space agencyvan allen radiation beltsimulation projectthomas baronroger chaffee

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket