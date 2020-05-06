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[URGENT] I will DELETE this video within 24 hours - Dr. Rashid Buttar
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980 views • May 06, 2020
The most IMPORTANT 24 Hours.
Get FREE access to the AHEAD Map™ developed by Dr Buttar and his team. It has been called the "most informative health assessment tool ever developed".
►► Use The INVITATION CODE - 24091
https://www.askdrbuttar.com/join-iadfw-2/join-iadfw-va/
==========================================================================
For additional resources or to make contact, or to learn more about the IADFW (International Association for a Disease Free World), click here and follow the links: https://tinyurl.com/ybx37c8k
Special thanks to Dr. Rashid Buttar.
YT - https://www.youtube.com/user/drbuttar
Website - https://www.advancedmedicine.com/
=============================================================
Category: Education
Get FREE access to the AHEAD Map™ developed by Dr Buttar and his team. It has been called the "most informative health assessment tool ever developed".
►► Use The INVITATION CODE - 24091
https://www.askdrbuttar.com/join-iadfw-2/join-iadfw-va/
==========================================================================
For additional resources or to make contact, or to learn more about the IADFW (International Association for a Disease Free World), click here and follow the links: https://tinyurl.com/ybx37c8k
Special thanks to Dr. Rashid Buttar.
YT - https://www.youtube.com/user/drbuttar
Website - https://www.advancedmedicine.com/
=============================================================
Category: Education
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