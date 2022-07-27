THE ORIGIN STORY OF JESUS Part 68: The Jews in Babylon

Lucifer must have thought that the destruction of Jerusalem and the forced removal of Jews to Babylon had effectively destroyed the Godhead’s plans to bring a Redeemer to the earth. After all, millions of Israelite's had died in their sins and now there was only a remnant.

The situation was bleak, but God had a secret plan. Daniel, Hananiah, Mishael, and Azariah had been placed in Babylon ten years earlier when King Jehoiakim was taken into captivity. The Godhead intended to elevate them to the highest echelons of Nebuchadnezzar’s government.

These four men were given supernatural insight and revelations to interpret the king’s dreams and survived life-threatening circumstances through a series of miracles. A decade later, Belteshazzar, Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednego were in place according to God’s plan, ready to shape politics in Babylon and protect their countrymen when they arrived.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2022/RLJ-1859.pdf

RLJ-1859 -- MAY 8, 2022

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