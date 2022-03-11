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Who will reject the mark of the beast?
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116 views • March 11, 2022
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The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on March 8, 2022.
In the video, I look at the damaging consequences of those who will accept the mark of the beast by worshiping the Vatican papacy and accepting its mark of SUNday rest and worship, which will soon be enforced by law by your national government at the request of the Vatican papacy.
As it is written in Revelation 13:8, And all that dwell upon the earth shall worship him, whose names are not written in the book of life of the Lamb slain from the foundation of the world.
Revelation 14:9 adds, And the third angel followed them, saying with a loud voice, If any man worship the beast and his image, and receive his mark in his forehead, or in his hand
If you worship the Vatican papacy as it is described in Revelation 13:8 and Revelation 14;9 by accepting its mark, which WILL BE the enforcement of SUNday rest and worship (which goes contrary to the biblical 7th day Sabbath), your name will NOT be written in the Lamb’s Book of Life.
Have faith in Jesus Christ AND keep His holy ten commandments, including His holy 7th day Sabbath, as they are found in Exodus 20:3-17 and you’ll be considered as God’s saints whose names will be written in the Lamb’s Book of Life.
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown, on Sabbath morning as well as on Sabbath afternoon with the Seventh-Day Disciples of Christ Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.Dministries.org along with the following channels:
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg
DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCP4D2g5g-_7bKamJ5raAurw & https://ugetube.com/@SSRMEDIA
Biblical Seekers: https://ugetube.com/@Biblical%20Seekers
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
Pray Without Ceasing: https://www.youtube.com/c/PrayWithoutCeasing777
Music TV DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on March 8, 2022.
In the video, I look at the damaging consequences of those who will accept the mark of the beast by worshiping the Vatican papacy and accepting its mark of SUNday rest and worship, which will soon be enforced by law by your national government at the request of the Vatican papacy.
As it is written in Revelation 13:8, And all that dwell upon the earth shall worship him, whose names are not written in the book of life of the Lamb slain from the foundation of the world.
Revelation 14:9 adds, And the third angel followed them, saying with a loud voice, If any man worship the beast and his image, and receive his mark in his forehead, or in his hand
If you worship the Vatican papacy as it is described in Revelation 13:8 and Revelation 14;9 by accepting its mark, which WILL BE the enforcement of SUNday rest and worship (which goes contrary to the biblical 7th day Sabbath), your name will NOT be written in the Lamb’s Book of Life.
Have faith in Jesus Christ AND keep His holy ten commandments, including His holy 7th day Sabbath, as they are found in Exodus 20:3-17 and you’ll be considered as God’s saints whose names will be written in the Lamb’s Book of Life.
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown, on Sabbath morning as well as on Sabbath afternoon with the Seventh-Day Disciples of Christ Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.Dministries.org along with the following channels:
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg
DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCP4D2g5g-_7bKamJ5raAurw & https://ugetube.com/@SSRMEDIA
Biblical Seekers: https://ugetube.com/@Biblical%20Seekers
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
Pray Without Ceasing: https://www.youtube.com/c/PrayWithoutCeasing777
Music TV DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
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