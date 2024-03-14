REDEMPTION of the BODY, PT 1, 288000 to be HEALED

Are the 144,000 men and women going to have changed bodies before the resurrection? The answer is absolutely beyond the shadow of a doubt yet. But how far is the redemption of the body as shown in Romans chapter 8 going to go. The overcomers have to be transformed before the Great tribulation in the last days can even begin. This is part two of a three-part series showing just how far the redemption of the body is going to go for the overcomer. And these are videos that only the 144,000 elect men and women are going to be able to understand.

