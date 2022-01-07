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Biden: "Winter of death" for unVaxxed, Why he is wrong
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10 views • January 07, 2022
Ben Swann, December 22, 2021
President Biden's comments that this winter will bring death and hospitalization for the unvaccinated and their families is not only irresponsible but it is also wrong. We break down why Omicron may be the answer to herd immunity.
Brought to you by https://www.sovren.media
President Biden's comments that this winter will bring death and hospitalization for the unvaccinated and their families is not only irresponsible but it is also wrong. We break down why Omicron may be the answer to herd immunity.
Brought to you by https://www.sovren.media
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