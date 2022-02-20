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Joan Rivers Calls Barack Obama Gay and Michelle Obama a Tranny Right Before She Suddenly Dies
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961 views • February 20, 2022
Do you remember what Joan Rivers said right before she suddenly dropped dead? What she said about the Obamas?
We do.
Take a look.
-READ AND WATCH MORE-
https://oppressed.news/2022/02/news/joan-rivers-calls-barack-obama-gay-and-michelle-obama-a-tranny-right-before-she-suddenly-dies/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@OppressedNews:e
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oppressed-news/
UGETube: https://ugetube.com/@oppressednews
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We do.
Take a look.
-READ AND WATCH MORE-
https://oppressed.news/2022/02/news/joan-rivers-calls-barack-obama-gay-and-michelle-obama-a-tranny-right-before-she-suddenly-dies/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@OppressedNews:e
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oppressed-news/
UGETube: https://ugetube.com/@oppressednews
Telegram: https://t.me/oppressednews
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