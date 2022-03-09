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ARE YOU CREATING YOUR REALITY THROUGH FEAR OR STANDING IN YOUR POWER?
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84 views • March 09, 2022
I know you've heard me repeat this, time and time again. But I will continue to share this message because it's relevant and it's one that everyone needs to hear.
The consequences of the last few years go far beyond any medical issues or financial intermittent. What I have noticed is that it's created a deep fear and distrust in self and others.
We, as a collective, don't even know who to trust anymore. As a result, we are so divided about what's happening in the world and I find it very disheartening.
Press play on this 3-minute clip to learn more about my thoughts on the serious ripple effects this created for humanity.
Before you go, check out this clip on "How to Thrive in the Pandemic" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MAoSNI_u9N8
For more of my uncensored content, follow me over on Rumble
*** Want to hear more from Leah? Listen to The Wealth Witch Podcast everywhere podcasts are streamed!
https://plnk.to/wealth-witch
To get more of Leah’s daily musings REAL, RAW and UNCENSORED join her FREE Telegram Channel: https://t.me/thewealthwitch
* For more information on Leah visit her website at www.theleahsteele.com *
_______________________________________________
Twitter: https://twitter.com/theleahsteele
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theleahsteele/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leahsteeleba...
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/theleahsteele
The consequences of the last few years go far beyond any medical issues or financial intermittent. What I have noticed is that it's created a deep fear and distrust in self and others.
We, as a collective, don't even know who to trust anymore. As a result, we are so divided about what's happening in the world and I find it very disheartening.
Press play on this 3-minute clip to learn more about my thoughts on the serious ripple effects this created for humanity.
Before you go, check out this clip on "How to Thrive in the Pandemic" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MAoSNI_u9N8
For more of my uncensored content, follow me over on Rumble
*** Want to hear more from Leah? Listen to The Wealth Witch Podcast everywhere podcasts are streamed!
https://plnk.to/wealth-witch
To get more of Leah’s daily musings REAL, RAW and UNCENSORED join her FREE Telegram Channel: https://t.me/thewealthwitch
* For more information on Leah visit her website at www.theleahsteele.com *
_______________________________________________
Twitter: https://twitter.com/theleahsteele
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theleahsteele/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leahsteeleba...
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/theleahsteele
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